As anticipated, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce is playing out on reality television as the cameras have captured Kim's side of the story for the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. If you've kept up-to-date on all the drama, you're already aware of the messy tweets that Kanye sent out last year, specifically the ones about his marriage to Kim Kardashian and how he considered filing for divorce after her meeting with Meek Mill.

The posts were uncalled for and likely should have been discussed privately before they were sent out. The new season of Keeping Up has officially commenced and on the latest episode, we see a glimpse of Kim's reaction to the tweets, obviously concerned about the state of her marriage and how Kanye's social media moves were affecting them as a couple.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"It's no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye, but I've always been really respectful in not talking about issues that Kanye and I have," said Kim during a confessional on Thursday's episode. "I mean, you guys clearly see them on Twitter, but I’m going to choose to not really talk about it on here."

In a later scene, Kim spoke about the tweets that Kanye was sending from Wyoming, complaining about them with her family. "[He's been] posting a lot of things on social media, so that’s been a little bit frustrating," she said.



Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

The episode ended with her deciding to take a trip to Wyoming to reunite with her husband, telling her sisters, "My life with Kanye, I got this, I’m dealing with it on my own and it’s going to be okay."

Needless to say, next week's episode is going to be pretty interesting if they continue on this path.

