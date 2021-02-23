Kim Kardashian West will be losing one of her surnames in the coming months, and she's seemingly feeling pretty broken up about her freshly-filed divorce to Kanye West, which will reportedly play out on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. On Monday afternoon, the celebrity businesswoman posted a video of herself listening to the most popular song in the world, Olivia Rodrigo's breakup anthem "driver's license", placing a focus on some of the lyrics.

Sharing her view as she drove down the freeway, Kim listened intently to the track that has ruled the Billboard Hot 100 for six straight weeks, concentrating on the following lyrics: "And all my friends are tired/Of hearing how much I miss you, but/I kinda feel sorry for them/'Cause they'll never know you the way that I do, yeah/Today I drove through the suburbs/And pictured I was driving home to you/And I know we weren't perfect/But I've never felt this way for no one, oh/And I just can't imagine/How you could be so okay now that I'm gone."



Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Obviously, those lyrics could be communicating Kim's exact feelings for her estranged husband Kanye. The two had an incredible run for six years, but recent struggles, including Kanye's failed presidential run, seemingly halted their love for good and prompted Kim to filed for divorce. On the final slide, Kim added five heart emojis and two knives, whatever that means.

Do you think Kim is trying to send Kanye a message subliminally? Are you hoping they end up getting back together?

