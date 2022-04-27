With such a large family – many of whom are chronically online – the Kardashian-Jenner clan is no stranger to facing hate from various social media platforms. Recently, Khloé Kardashian raised some eyebrows thanks to her apparent physical transformation that the internet couldn't stop talking about, but now, it's Kim's turn to take the heat.

After DailyMail shared a story accusing the mother of four of photoshopping her belly button out of her recent Instagram upload where she can be seen modelling some of her SKIMS products, the 41-year-old quickly shut them up, calling their comments "dumb."

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

"Come on guys... Seriously!" she wrote on her story, atop a screenshot of a headline reading "Kim Kardashian accused of yet another Photoshop fail on Instagram." She continued, "This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button???"

On the next slide, she threw in some free promo for her own products, writing, "Belly button insecurities?! Well... Why don't you head on over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high-waisted underwear like I did! You're welcome."

@kimkardashian/Instagram Story

Although the KKW Beauty founder is maintaining her innocence in the FaceTune fiasco, people in @theneighborhoodtalk's comment section don't seem to believe her. "Khloé did it for her," one person joked, seemingly trolling the mother of one's history of her own photoshop faux pas.

"Listen, after that Khloé Disneyland situation... I don't put anything past them," another person added, bringing up a past incident that made headlines.

Kardashian's belly button isn't the only thing she's been accused of editing lately. After posting a picture on her feed with 28-year-old beau Pete Davidson, some viewers speculated that she had edited his jawline, among other things – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more celebrity news updates.