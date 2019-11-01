While Kim Kardashian maintains her beauty, SKIMS and reality star empire all while raising four kids, she's also studying to become a lawyer and has expressed in the past how challenging all jobs can be. "I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me," she said.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Since today is Halloween and the Kardashians always come through with a show-stopping costume, Mrs. West decided to pull from the 2001 film Legally Blonde that follows a blonde Valley girl who heads to law school. Kim mocked one particular clip in the movie, that sees Elle Woods' Harvard Video Essay, proving exactly why she would be such a good lawyer.

The clip shows Kim acting as Elle during her fight for better/softer toilet paper, her objection towards catcalling and her memory skills with it comes to popular soap operas. "I'm going to tell all of you at Harvard why I'm going to be an amazing lawyer," she says at the top of the video.

We gotta give it to Kim, this was a good one. Peep the clip and the original below.