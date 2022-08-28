Kim Kardashian's latest aesthetic? "ALIEN SUPERSTAR"!

Earlier this week, the reality star continued her streak of sharing fire content on her Instagram page with both a video montage and a photo dump that see her posing for @indiana420bitch's camera while wearing nothing more than a sexy metallic swimsuit complete with a centre cutout, stiletto heels, and larger-than-life chromatic sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The video arrived first and was soundtracked by Beyoncé's out-of-this-world RENAISSANCE track. The next day, Kardashian returned with seven pictures – including several that saw her leaning on or posing in her $400K custom Maybach minivan, painted the same "ghost grey" colour as both her Lamborghini Urus and Rolls-Royce.

Speaking of vehicles, the KUWTK alum opened up about her luxurious collection in an interview with Vogue earlier this year. "I’ve always been a car girl. I love cars, and I really wanted something different," she said at the time.





"My house is gray, and I wanted them to kind of match the house. So I did all-gray cars instead of my typical matte silver that I used to do."

Other recent uploads from the 41-year-old include a stylish-as-ever attempt at bringing back side-parted hair, as well as promotion for her SKKN brand, and heartwarming content from her time spent with her little ones.

Check out some of Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram content below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.









