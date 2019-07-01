Throughout her career as an entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian West has made a habit out of using her own name to promote her products. She launched the Kimoji app a few years ago, featuring emojis of her entire family based on their reality show. She's also trademarked several iterations of her name for future business consideration. When it comes to her latest venture, fans were not content when the mogul decided to name her shapewear line "Kimono." The starlet was accused of appropriating Japanese culture and, to be quite frank, the punny name didn't really even make sense for the brand. Well, it appears as though Kardashian has had a change of heart because after receiving some major backlash, she's officially announced that the name of her new line will change.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

When she's not in the White House or studying hard to become a lawyer, Kim Kardashian is usually thinking of new ways to maximize her business potential. She came up with a new line of shapewear, sharing the news with her fans in the official announcement for Kimono. The brand's name didn't exactly excite people though with many referring to the media maverick as a cultural appropriator. After taking the backlash into account, Kim decided that it would be best to just change the name of her upcoming venture, breaking the news today.

"Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life," said Kardashian. "What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public. I am always listening, learning and growing - I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always."

Big ups to Kim for actually listening to her fans and changing the name of Kimono. Are you happy she took action?