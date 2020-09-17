Flaunting her lavish lifestyle is an intricate part of her brand, but it's believed that Kim Kardashian's social media posts may have aided in the Paris robbery back in 2016. It was then that the reality star was handcuffed, held at gunpoint, and robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewelry. Kanye West rescheduled his Saint Pablo Tour dates to spend time with his wife, and since that time, there have been numerous theories as to how and why Kim was located and targeted.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

The Sun reports that legal documents include statements from the "mastermind" involved in the robbery who faults Kim Kardashian for being too open on social media. Alleged career criminal Aomar Ait Khedache reportedly called Kardashian an "easy target" because she would post about where she was and who she was with online. The 64-year-old said the 2016 robbery was an "internet giveaway" because all he and his crew had to do was look at her social media posts.

"The jewels were shown on the internet, explaining that she did not wear fake jewels," Ait Khedache reportedly stated. He also noted that she publicized "the timing of her arrival in France" and added that "you just needed to look at the internet to know everything." He and his gang of alleged thieves were able to access Kim Kardashian after her bodyguard left her alone in her hotel room to accompany her sisters to a local nightclub.

The group of burglars took off with expensive jewelry items, including sentimental pieces that Kanye gifted his wife. Surveillance footage helped identify and track down the thieves, and DNA evidence tied them to the case. "Ait Khedache has told police the gang melted down and sold off most of the stolen jewelry, but managed to sell Kardashian’s engagement ring, which has never been recovered," The Sun reported.

