Kim Kardashian is the proud owner of a new Malibu mansion – conveniently located just 14 miles from the property that her ex and co-parent, Kanye West, is currently remodelling, according to TMZ.

The outlet shared the story on Monday (September 19), revealing that the SKIMS founder spent $70 million on the 7,400-square-foot estate, which sits on a well-protected bluff that overlooks the stunning Pacific ocean.

It's been noted that the mansion is a Mediterranean style, and boasts four bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, and countless killer views that can be taken in all across the gorgeous property. Aside from the inside amenities, the house also comes with outdoor perks too, such as areas to swim, dine, and entertain any guests who may drop by.

Kardashian purchased her new abode from Silicon Valley hedge fund manager Adam Weiss, who paid just $45 million when he copped it from superstar model Cindy Crawford four years ago, marking a major return on investment for him.

The mother of four is holding onto the home she and West built in the Hidden Hills during their marriage, as well as a selection of other houses around Southern California. It's expected this new purchase will primarily be used for weekend getaways.

As we mentioned earlier, it also happens to be in very close proximity to the $57 million mansion that the rapper has been remodelling in Malibu, which is sure to make co-parenting easier in the future.

Kim Kardashian, North West and Kanye West attend the Alexander Wang Fashion Show in 2015 -- Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the news, Kanye admitted during a recent podcast interview that Kim has their children about 80% of the time – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

