Kim Kardashian West is getting involved in the case of Stephon Clark. Kim has been able to lend her celebrity profile and ability to garner mass attention to calls for justice for the last couple of years. As reported by TMZ, Kim became involved in the case after Clark's sister Tiana Parker messaged the billionaire on social media. Parker is a model for KKW Beauty.

Stephon Clark was 22 years old when cops fired 20 rounds at him. He was killed in his grandmother's backyard while he had a phone in his hand. The officers, Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet, returned to activity duty last Fall after the charges were filed against them. Kim took to her Instagram story to implore her followers to sign a petition urging Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert to bring charges against the officers who fatally shot Clark. Kim's swarm of fans will add a major boost to the campaign, and she may help another case of injustice in America. According to TMZ, Kim is also in contact with people on the ground in Sacramento that can help get the message across. The petition, which already has 24,000 signatures, will reach the goal of 25,000 signatures by the end of the day.