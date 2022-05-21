She's a model, lawyer, entrepreneur, and one of the most famous people on the planet-- and no, she still can't buy this Ferrari. According to an interview the Spanish magazine Marca had with a Ferrari spokesperson, Kim Kardashian is not allowed to purchase certain models and special edition vehicles from the auto tycoon. "Ferrari reserves the right to decide on special editions," said the spokesperson.

Kim Kardashian's last recorded interaction with a Ferrari: with then-boyfriend Kanye West in Hawaii in August 2012 - Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Despite this limitation, the representative explained that no customer is explicitly banned from purchasing any Ferraris, and that Kim can still buy standard models. In order to get on Ferraris no-buy list, celebrities have to demonstrate that they are "not taking care of their Ferraris" by adding custom modifications. Other members of the list reportedly include Nicolas Cage, 50 Cent, and Justin Bieber, who got West Coast Customs to alter a white 451 model's color. The specific reason behind the ban on Kim is unknown.

Kim hasn't been spotted with Ferraris often, however, she was seen with a Ferrari in 2012 (although it's unclear whether it was hers or her ex-husband Kanye West's) and she was gifted a Ferrari by a Malaysian businessman for her marriage to Kris Humphries in 2011. But as far as cars, Kim has built quite the collection in other areas: her favorites include a custom Lamborghini Urus (so we know she customizes, hmm...), a Rolls-Royce Ghost, and a Maybach sedan. She featured these babies in her cover story with Vogue last February.

We send our condolences to Kim Kardashian amid such disappointing news, and we hope that she can fill the void of owning a Ferrari with... any other luxury car.

