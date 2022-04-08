Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are bringing their relationship closer and closer to the public eye. On Thursday, April 7th, the 41-year-old attended the premiere of her family's latest reality TV endeavour with Hulu, The Kardashians, which is due to premiere on streaming services later this month.

While her beau – who she was first publicly spotted with around Halloween of 2021 – didn't walk the red carpet with the socialite, he did accompany her to Goya Studios, where they held hands in front of the cameras before Kardashian took off to charm the cameras.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The SKIMS founder wore a gorgeous silver gown designed by the late Thierry Mugler, who she's previously dressed in for various occasions, including the 2019 Met Gala, while the Saturday Night Live performer for a white T-shirt underneath a Midnight Studios by Shane Gonzales black suit, as per Page Six.

In an interview with Variety, Kardashian promised that her new romance would be addressed in the upcoming series. "I have not filmed with him," she admitted. "and I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away."

"I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it," she shared when asked about the details of "how [they] met and who reached out to who."

Check out the trailer for The Kardashians, streaming on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in Canada, on April 14th below, and let us know if you'll be tuning in in the comment section.

[Via]