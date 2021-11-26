Following in the footsteps of Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope Disick, earlier today Kim Kardashian and her oldest daughter North West launched a joint TikTok account together, @kimandnorth.

The duo’s first video showed off a spa day, featuring plenty of Kylie Skin products showcased over Doja Cat’s “Need to Know.” Other clips revealed their Thanksgiving decorations, golf cart ride adventures, some Yeezy and Balenciaga drip, and of course, their take on some popular TikTok dances.

One of the trendiest songs on the app right now is Coi Leray’s “TWINNEM,” which North and her mom can be seen singing and dancing along to in one of their many posts from today. “We killin’ ‘em, no new friends/Get rid of ‘em” they can be seen mouthing to the camera.

The comment section is filled with people who are happy to see the West’s first-born make her way onto the app, as well as plenty of others who are begging her to make a video with her dad, Ye. While the “Jesus Walks” hitmaker may not have made an appearance on North’s TikTok just yet, he did have a Thanksgiving message of his own, which he posted to Instagram.

“All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused. I take accountability for my actions,” the rapper told his followers. “Good Lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red hat. Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance, and that was hard for our marriage.”

Elsewhere on their profile, North and Kim shared an adorable dance to Adele’s hit single, “Easy On Me.” See the video below.