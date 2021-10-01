It’s been less than a year since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband, Kanye West, but according to TMZ, the two are already putting in the necessary work to rebuild their bond and potentially reunite as a couple.

On Thursday night, Kimye headed out for a fancy dinner at Nobu in Malibu along with KKW Brands Chief Marketing Officer, Tracy Romulus, and her music producer husband, Ray Romulus.

“Kim and Kanye had dinner with a small group of people. It seemed like a business dinner. Kim and Kanye sat next to each other. They acted more like friends. Kanye was in charge of the conversation. Kim was more quiet. Kanye also picked up the check,” an insider reportedly told PEOPLE.

As per usual, Kardashian West was seen wearing a Balenciaga outfit made up of a purple gloved catsuit, a maroon coloured leather coat, and some black shades.

Ye opted for an all black ensemble, also accessorizing with black sunglasses as well as a hat and a flashy silver chain.

TMZ reports that despite the romantic evening at Nobu, the West’s are not officially back together. Rather, they are on good terms for the sake of their four children, and currently in the midst of figuring out their relationship’s next steps.

Earlier this year, the site reported that things have been “drastically improving” between Kimye, and the rapper even brought Kardashian West out in a Balenciaga wedding dress for his last DONDA listening party prior to the album’s release.

Back in August, PEOPLE reported that the KKW Beauty mogul and her estranged husband had “come a long way since Kim filed for divorce.”

“It's taken them months to get to this point. Kim is happy that they get along and that things are amicable,” a source told the magazine.

Do you think that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian will call off their divorce, or is it time for the former couple to move on from one another? Share your opinion in the comments.

