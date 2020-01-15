Considering Kim Kardashian's passion for legal justice and Kanye West's spiritual/gospel ways it makes all the sense that the couple was equally moved by the latest film Just Mercy starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx. The movie is based on a true story and follows lawyer Bryan Stevenson who heads to Alabama to defend a Black man, Walter McMillian, wrongfully convicted of murder.



Robin Marchant/Getty Images

"It takes place 30 years ago, but it could have been yesterday," Michael recently stated of his role in the film. "That's what made me really want to get behind this project and put it on the biggest platform possible to get as many people to see this thing because it's a human thing at this point, you know? It's the humanity element of it all."

After Kim and Kanye saw the film, they felt it was necessary to make the movie accessible for more people to see. Kim announced on Instagram that she and her husband teamed up with the non-profit organization Represent Justice to rent out movie theaters for fans to stream for free. “I was so moved after seeing #JustMercy that Kanye and I want to make sure you have the chance to see it too. So we are joining @werepjustice to buy out theatres across the country to give you a chance to win tickets to a free screening. Sign-up at the replresentjustice.org/kkw and get ready to be blown away by the incredible work of Byran Stevenson and the equal justice Initiative and the amazing performances by Michael B Jordon, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson," Kim wrote on Instagram.

Peep the trailer below.