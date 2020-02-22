Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were recently seen hanging around in Paris enjoying some time together. The couple was on their way to Jean Paul Gaultier but first stopped at KFC to fulfill their hunger requests.

Kim captured the entire moment. Kim shared a video on her Instagram story showing both her and Kanye ordering from a touch screen machine at KFC. Moments later Kim shared a picture of her posing in the mirror and Kanye on a fancy bench chomping down a bucket of chicken.

The KFC kiosk where Kanye and Kim have now infamously placed their order - Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

It appears when Kim captured the moment, it went viral and fans rushed to the KFC to see the celebrity couple. The next day, KFC France shared with a tweet the moment the couple ordered from their Strasbourg St. Denis branch alongside a picture of a custom made bucket with Kanye’s lyrics from his song “Take The Sky.” Not only did the couple receive a custom branded bucket, but they also received a plaque on the exact machine they ordered from for future customers to see when they walk in. The plaque reads, “Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ordered at this station” in English, according to a Kanye fan page on Instagram.

KFC is not only handing out plaques but they will soon come out with a chicken sandwich with donut glazed buns in March.

A close-up shot of Kanye & Kim's KFC-annointed plaque - Marc Piasecki/Getty Images