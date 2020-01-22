Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a little snapshot into the lives of the Wests. The reality star posted a photo taken of her big family from above, as they all gather around the table to dig into a breakfast feast. Kim captioned the photo of herself, Kanye, and their four kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, "Morning Madness."

The photo does indeed show a bit of morning madness taking place. While Kim and Kanye are dealing with Saint, North clutches two of their Pomeranian puppies. Meanwhile, Chicago appears to be getting restless as she waits for her breakfast. As relative chaos ensues, the youngest of the clan, 8-month-old Psalm, is straight chillin' in his carrier right in the middle of the table amongst the fruit and granola.

It's not uncommon for Kim to share family photos of the Wests, and one in particular sparked discussion this past holiday season. 2019 was the first year that Kim and Kanye decided to distance themselves from the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card and instead send out their own cards, but one of their kids did not initially make the cut. After Kim shared the photo from the official "West Family Christmas Card 2019," many took notice of how bizarre North appeared, speculating that she might have been photoshopped into the picture. Kim confirmed these suspicions, revealing that, "North was having a day, she refused to be in the shoot. She was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever, so I said ‘fine you’re not going to be in the card.'" Of course, she was ultimately edited into the final product. “The next day she woke up and was like ‘mommy, I really want to do a card.’ She said 'I just want a photo shoot with just you.'"