Baby Psalm West was welcomed into the world via a surrogate last Spring, rounding out Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's brood to four children. The uber-famous parents shared the journey with the public and were thrilled to continue growing their family. However, Kim recently shared with E! News that she believes that Psalm, who's approaching his first birthday in May, is a reincarnation of her late father Robert Kardashian Sr.

The businessman and attorney was known for his connection with O.J. Simpson's infamous double murder case back in 1995 as he was on the legal team representing his football star friend. Robert Sr. would later be diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2003 and just months later he passed away.

While speaking with E! about her SKIMS line launching at Nordstroms in New York City, Kim was asked about her children. "My son, Psalm, is probably the happiest baby alive," she said. "He's always smiling, always happy... On our show, we showed that we were in Bali, and a woman—a blind medium—came up to me and said that I was gonna have another son and that it was gonna be my father reincarnated."

Kim added that there was no way someone fed this woman information because at that time no one knew that their surrogate was pregnant with a boy. She also shared a story of her nanny's strange interaction while she was with Psalm. "My baby nurse, I had to go out of town and I really needed her to come in," she shared. "But she had a baby shower that she had to go to. And I said, 'It's okay, you can bring my son to the baby shower, if that's okay with you.' I really needed the help. She brings him to a baby shower, and a woman comes up to her and said, 'Is this your son?' And she said, 'No, no, no, I'm just watching him.' And she said, 'Well, I just have to tell you, please tell their mom this is a family member of hers reincarnated.'"

"Multiple people that had no idea that was my nanny or anything have come up to my baby to say that he's a family member reincarnated," Kim stated. "So my whole family, all the time, thinks it's my dad and is just so emotional and close to him... He's left-handed, like my dad," she revealed. "So, all these things happen. I don't even know if I believe in reincarnation, but I do now. But I want to believe it!" Watch her clip below.