While quite sudden, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce was almost inevitable. Rumors of their impending split began as early as last year following Ye's bizarre presidential run. It's quite clear there's still love between the estranged couple, with Kim taking to Instagram earlier in the month to wish her former beau a Happy Birthday.

While Kim has been vocal about not wanting to jump into dating just yet, the Yeezy CEO doesn't feel the same way. He's been linked to Irina Shayk for about a month now, even going on a romantic getaway with the supermodel to celebrate his birthday. According to new sources, Kim is actually thrilled her ex has nurtured a new romance with Irina.



Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

“[Kim is] genuinely happy for him and wants him to move on,” a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly. “She thinks Irina is a great fit for him.” This news follows another source revealing to Us that the Yeezus artist and Shayk were officially an item.

“Kanye and Irina [are] dating,” another insider told Us at the time. “They’ve been quietly seeing each other for a couple months.” According to the original source, the new couple's friends "don't know if this will last or if it's a fling." Regardless, his friends are apparently glad he's dating again.

“Kanye’s friends are happy that he’s moved on and has someone new,” the insider adds. Another source revealed to the publication that Kim knew about Ye's new romance before it was made public, and was happy West picked Shayk due to her private nature.

“She saw how quiet and respectful Irina was after she broke up with Bradley,” said the source, explaining the beauty mogul "wouldn't like" to see the father of her children move on with someone who talks to the press a lot.

Kim's co-sign was likely a huge factor as to why Ye moved forward with the new romance.

[via]