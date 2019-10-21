When naming their children, the Kardashians are definitely creative. They make sure the chosen names are different and unique, which is a common trope for celebrities. Kim Kardashian also wants to make sure her children's names have meaning. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kim claimed she had such a hard time choosing Psalm's name to the point she was willing to settle for Rob, after her dad and brother. However, that name didn't fit with the long list of unique names, including North, Saint, and Chicago West. During her trip to Bali, she visited a medium who told her that her father's spirit would be reincarnated into her last child, which almost solidified the name, Rob.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Image

According to the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, during a conversation with Kris Jenner, Kim admitted that she was going to settle for Ye, which is Kanye's nickname and the title of his album in 2018. However, it wasn't ideal considering the name itself didn't have a specific meaning. They continued to look for meaning in the Bible, so the child could bear the name. The closest they got to a religious meaning was the name Yechiel. Apparently, she was almost set on the name until her sister Kylie convinced her to go with Pslam, stating ''Pslam and Saint look so good together.''

After much deliberation, it was nay for Ye. Kim and Kanye decided to go with Pslam. Although Kim K is used to receiving backlash for her choices, she said that her kids really grew into their names.

