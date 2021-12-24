After unveiling the campaign photos for her latest SKIMS product – an all-in-one bodysuit that comes in various cuts and colours – Kim Kardashian is once again facing backlash. This time around, the 41-year-old is being accused of copying Beyoncé’s look.

The mother of four often nabs her friends to pose for the camera, but this time around she starred in her own photo shoot alongside two other models, all three of them rocking very voluminous hair and navy blue outfits. “Just dropped @SKIMS All-In-One!” the caption of the post reads.

Kardashian, who often wears her hair in a much more sleek style, looks noticeably different in these snapshots, and people on Twitter didn’t hesitate to call her out for not citing where she got her inspiration from. “This is embarrassing Kim,” one user told her. “Be yourself and stop trying to be Beyoncé.”

“Kim Kardashian is literally out here trying to look like Beyoncé and steal her image,” another viewer added. “This is why Beyoncé disliked her from the start!! Kim needs to stop trying to emulate the looks and overall fetishism of Black women!! This has gone too far.”

Elsewhere in the news, Kim Kardashian has been making headlines for her new relationship with Pete Davidson, which appears to be going well as its been reported that her mom is “obsessed” with him. Meanwhile, the socialite’s estranged husband, Kanye West continues to plea for reconciliation between the two.

Most recently, the California native filed a request for both her and Ye to be declared legally single following his decision to serenade her by switching up the lyrics to “Runaway” during his Free Larry Hoover concert – read more about that here.