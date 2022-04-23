Kim Kardashian hosting Saturday Night Live was a major pop culture moment that got the whole world talking last October, and although it's been several months since her episode aired, we're just now seeing all the behind-the-scenes action play out on her family's new reality series, The Kardashians.

As you may remember, the mother of four made her debut on the late-night show just weeks after Ye's DONDA rollout, and at the time, from the outside looking in, it seemed as though the couple may reconcile, especially due to the rapper's fervent pursuing of his ex in an attempt to reunite his family.

West has an impressive network of celebrity friends, and he didn't hesitate to call them up when it came time for Kardashian to write her monologue – in fact, the 41-year-old revealed that her ex even got in touch with Dave Chappelle to work on some content for her.

"He literally took a coach, commercial flight, sat in a seat next to the bathroom," the reality star said of the father of four. "He said he didn't sleep all night long just so he can get in town early enough to meet up with Dave and go over jokes and really, like, help," she shared in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Although he was making an obvious effort to work on things, the SKIMS founder didn't hesitate to establish clear boundaries between them. "Kanye and I are staying at separate hotels," she explained. "I've been really clear with him as far as, like, where we stand in our relationship."

As Uproxx points out, Kardashian also addressed her divorce during an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, revealing that there was an eight-month period when she and Ye reportedly didn't talk.

"We went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce," she told host Amanda Hirsch. "We started talking again and I went to the DONDA premiere. He would still see the kids and stuff, just him and I took a minute of not talking."

Ultimately, the mother of four hopes that one day, Kimye is able to be known to the world as "co-parenting goals," instead of the "couple goals" that they once were.

