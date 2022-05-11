Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's romance is one of the most unexpected celebrity pairings we've seen in recent memory, although the two appear to be doing well, with the 28-year-old even getting a handful of new tattoos dedicated to the socialite.

After making their red carpet debut together at the White House Correspondents dinner, Davidson and Kardashian have been seen out in public more and more frequently, with their most recent appearance being at the Met Gala when the mother of four made history by wearing the same dress that Marilyn Monroe donned while singing "Happy Birthday" to the JFK over half a century ago.

In her usual fashion, the reality star made sure to capture plenty of behind-the-scenes footage of the special moment, although a certain clip that's surfaced online has caused some to criticize Kardashian for seemingly "controlling" her boyfriend.

As Page Six notes, in the video, Kim can be heard telling her beau to "take [his] double hat off," pointing out the purple cap he had put on over his navy one during their outing at Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum in Orlando.

"I don't know where to put my hat," he said as he took the top cap off. "She'll hold it," the SKIMS founder said, gesturing to a nearby assistant. "Just in case, because if it works and we want to use this somewhere – just if I want to post any behind-the-scenes."

"Oh you don't want me to have a double hat? I appreciate that. Thank you," the Saturday Night Live performer joked. "I'm just looking out for you," his girlfriend responded. "No, it's cool," he said before handing the hat to someone else. "Thank you, man. This hat caused a lot of trouble," the comedian quipped.

Viewers didn't hesitate to lash out at Kardashian for her behaviour. "She’s controlling. She’s not letting him be himself by wearing two hats. Let him wear two freaking hats, Kim. It’s all about her Instagram aesthetic," one user ranted. "Within five months he’s going to be a complete accessory."

"Nah def red flag passive-aggressive behaviour," someone else chimed in. "Instead of telling him she doesn’t want him to make her look bad, which is what she’s implying. She said she’s looking out for him. It’s giving controlling and selfish."

