For Kim Kardashian, the decision to walk away from her marriage to Kanye West wasn't an easy one, though the 41-year-old appears to be much happier for it.

On Tuesday, June 21st, the reality star appeared on The Today Show, and during her interview, she opened up about her budding relationship with Pete Davidson, and how she navigated life as a single woman after being tied down for so long.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

According to the SKIMS founder, waiting until six months into her relationship with the 28-year-old comedian to let him meet her four children was incredibly important. "Luckily I have a sister that's been through it all and we talked about it," she shared, speaking on Kourtney Kardashian's situation with Scott Disick and their three shared children in the wake of their split.

"I consulted with a few therapists and friends that have been through it," the California native added. "Different things work for different people. You just have to do what’s right and try to be as respectful and cautious as possible."

Following her tumultuous split from Ye, Kim said she "waited a good 10 months" before she felt ready to put herself out there again. "I think you definitely need that time to yourself," she declared.

"But once you're ready to get out there, I felt like I just wanted new energy and something different. [The relationship] definitely took me by surprise.





While things have been just peachy in paradise with Pete, the media mogul was also spotted reconnecting with her ex at their eldest, North West's basketball game near Thousand Oaks just a few days ago – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

