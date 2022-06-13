Pete Davidson has passed perhaps one of his girlfriend's most difficult challenges of all – the "content taking boyfriend test." On the morning of Monday, June 13th, Kim Kardashian uploaded a new photo dump to her Instagram feed, sharing snapshots from her beautiful baecation with the comedian.

"Beach for 2," the mother of four wrote in the caption, which begins with a snap of her in a paddleboat, wearing a black bikini and oversized sunglasses, her long blonde hair blowing around her shoulders.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Seeing as the 28-year-old's tattoo-clad left leg is visible at the bottom of the frame, we know he was the photographer and also snapped a handful of other flattering shots of his partner standing in the sand.

A third party that came along with the couple grabbed pictures of them navigating the waters in their craft and smooching while wading in the shallow side.

In one of her very last inclusions, the 41-year-old added a side-profile shot of Davidson wearing black Prada sunglasses and a hat, his button-up shirt left open to expose his tattoo-covered chest and arms.

On her Story, The Kardashians star shared even more content from their trip to the tropics. "He passed the content taking boyfriend test," she captioned a clip of her stepping into the clear blue ocean, the SNL alum's shadow also visible.

@kimkardashian/Instagram Story

During a recent episode of her reality series, the SKIMS founder got candid about the intimate details of her bond with Davidson, revealing that there was a time when he asked her to go get ice cream at Thrifty that made her "so f*cking horny" – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]