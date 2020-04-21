As cannabis lovers worldwide were closing out their 4-20, a trending topic took over social media that sent shockwaves. It was being reported that Kim Jong-un, the Supreme Leader of Nouth Korea, was "gravely ill" as he recovered from a "cardiovascular procedure." He was supposed to have been recovering "in the Mount Kumgang resort county of Hyangsan." Additional information stated that the surgery took place just over a week ago and people began to speculate that the recovery may have been why Kim didn't attend the celebration put in place for his grandfather's birthday five days ago.



Handout / Getty Images

Daily NK, an online publication, reportedly stated that Kim underwent the surgery because of his "excessive smoking, obesity, and overwork." CNN reports that sources say the United States is closely monitoring information regarding Kim's health, but unsurprisingly, The Washington Post has claimed that South Korea refutes all claims that their leader is sick.

“We have nothing to confirm regarding recent media reports about the health problems of Chairman Kim Jong-un of North Korea, and no atypical movement inside North Korea has been detected,” a spokesman for South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in a statement.The whirlwind of information has sent the political arena into a tizzy, so the world will have to wait until Kim Jong-un reemerges.

