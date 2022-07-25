Khloé and Kim Kardashian brought the family’s kids, Chicago West, True Thompson, Penelope Disick, and Dream Kardashian, to watch North West’s basketball game on Friday. In a picture shared on social media by Natalie Halcro, the family could be seen sitting courtside for the event.

“Go North!” Halco captioned the photo, adding a basketball emoji.



Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

True could be seen wearing a Chicago Bulls t-shirt, likely supporting her dad Tristan Thompson's current NBA team.

The family event comes after it was reported that Khloé is expecting her second child via surrogate with Thompson. Regardless, Khloé recently split with the NBA star after learning that he had fathered a child with fitness influencer Maralee Nichols during their relationship.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” a rep for Khloé told Page Six earlier this month. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

Ahead of the birth of their next child, Thompson was recently seen partying in Greece with a mystery woman. Despite the spotting, Khloé appeared unbothered in a post on her Instagram afterward.

“Don’t forget, the crown may tilt at times but it never falls,” she captioned a photo of herself in a bikini.

Check out a picture from North's game below.

