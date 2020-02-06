Kim Kardashian's been making media moves while in New York. The 39-year-old mother of four hit up Good Morning America earlier this week and her latest spotting was at Nordstrom to celebrate the launch of her SKIMS shapewear line hitting retail stores. Kim held a meet-and-greet at the location and by no surprise, her husband, Kanye West, was by her side the whole time.



A clip captured by an attendee saw Kim and Kanye showing some PDA while making their way through the store. At one point they share a kiss and as they trail off, Kanye keeps his hand on his wife's best asset. Watch the clip below.

"I think it's just a necessity that everyone really needs," Kim said of her shapewear while at the event. "I know that we've been branching off into lounge wear and pajamas, and I just, I really want to stay true to our brand, which is really I think minimal and inclusive. And I just hope that we take over in this space. It's just crazy that there's lines like that for underwear and shapewear and something that I wouldn't have ever dreamed that people would be lining up for."