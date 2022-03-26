Kilo Kish Shares New Project "American Gurl"

It's been 10 years since Kilo Kish made her name known with the release of Homeschool. Her debut EP put her in a league of her own at a time when the tides were shifting in music. A decade later, she's still moving strong with each and every release. While it's been a few years since her last opus, she blessed fans with her latest body of work on Friday, American Gurl. The project serves as her official sophomore album, following 2016's Reflections In Real Time. The 14-song project dives deeper into an experimental electro-pop realm with artists like Vince Staples, Jesse Boykins III, Jean Dawson, and Miguel attached to the tracklist.

The singer shared a heartfelt message on Twitter, dedicating the project to the memory of her friend Justin Scott who played a pivotal role in her life and career.

"The album is dedicated to the memory of my best friend Justin Scott who I met in 2008 and collaborated with through Feb 2020. There is no me without him. There are no words for his influence on my life. He heard a lot of this album and was excited for it," she tweeted.