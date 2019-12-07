mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kilo Kish Shares Gritty Five-Track "Redux" EP

Noah C
December 07, 2019 11:30
Redux
Kilo Kish

Kilo Kish finds a new direction and thrives.


When Kilo Kish released "Bite Me" in October, it heralded a change in direction for the 29-year-old polymath. Kish is prone to reinvention and every time she dives into more daring territory than before. Her new Redux EP bears heavy electronic influences like its 2018 predecessor, Mothe, but this time around, Kish seems entirely unleashed. Mothe was the slow burn of a candle. Redux is the explosion of a firework. 

The EP is entirely produced by Ray Brady, who also produced Kish's last two projects. His arrangements on here are raucous and rattling. They send Kish to experiment with her voice and delivery, which gives each song its own charisma. While bold moves are made on Redux, some of the songs, like "Nice Out", are Kish's poppiest to date. 

Kish, always committed to providing a complete package, shared three music videos along with the first three singles ("Bite Me", "Nice Out", "Spark"). Her videos never disappoint and offer a crucial dimension to her music. 

Redux arrives courtesy of Blacksmith Recordings, the new multi-genre label founded by veteran artist manager, Corey Smyth, in partnership with Capitol Music Group and Motown Records. Kish's friend and frequent collaborator, Vince Staples, is also signed to Blacksmith. 

