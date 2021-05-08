KILLY Teams Up With Scarlxrd For High-Octane "PYRO" Remix

KILLY is one of the most consistent artists out of Toronto. His beat selection is always extremely on point and when it comes to his energy, he always brings some high-octane tracks to his fans. Back in March, KILLY released the track "PYRO" which was an immediate hit with his fans. The song features his signature flows all while giving listeners an undeniable party banger.

Now, KILLY is back with a remix of the song which features Scarlxrd who is a British artist known for incorporating metal into his songs. On this remix, Scarlxrd offers up an aggressive verse as he yells on the mic and immediately makes his presence felt. His flows are fast and unpredictable but it makes for a truly exciting listen that fans of both artists can enjoy.

Quotable Lyrics:

This shit crazy, man, right wrist, I'm revengeful

Count through a hundred bands, dead men, got a handful (Yeah)

Heard he a skeleton, just counting down the time though

So Helen Keller, yeah, I can't tell no info (No, no, no, no)