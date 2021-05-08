mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

KILLY Teams Up With Scarlxrd For High-Octane "PYRO" Remix

Alexander Cole
May 08, 2021 09:38
172 Views
11
0
Image via KillyImage via Killy
Image via Killy

PYRO (Remix)
KILLY Feat. SCARLXRD

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

KILLY enlisted Scarlxrd for the remix of one of his latest singles, "PYRO."


KILLY is one of the most consistent artists out of Toronto. His beat selection is always extremely on point and when it comes to his energy, he always brings some high-octane tracks to his fans. Back in March, KILLY released the track "PYRO" which was an immediate hit with his fans. The song features his signature flows all while giving listeners an undeniable party banger.

Now, KILLY is back with a remix of the song which features Scarlxrd who is a British artist known for incorporating metal into his songs. On this remix, Scarlxrd offers up an aggressive verse as he yells on the mic and immediately makes his presence felt. His flows are fast and unpredictable but it makes for a truly exciting listen that fans of both artists can enjoy.

Quotable Lyrics:

This shit crazy, man, right wrist, I'm revengeful
Count through a hundred bands, dead men, got a handful (Yeah)
Heard he a skeleton, just counting down the time though
So Helen Keller, yeah, I can't tell no info (No, no, no, no)

KILLY
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  0
  172
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
KILLY SCARLXRD Pyro pyro remix new music new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS KILLY Teams Up With Scarlxrd For High-Octane "PYRO" Remix
11
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject