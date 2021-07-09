KILLY Stays True To The Game On New Single "EUPHORIC"

Toronto rapper KILLY might have just released his latest project KILLSTREAK 2 a few weeks ago but he's already coming through with more new music. The 23-year-old recording artist has been having an incredible run this year, continuing to level up on an international level. He's tired of waiting around to rise up though, so he's emptying out the clip with another new single called "EUPHORIC."

Sounding as though it could have fit onto KILLSTREAK 2, KILLY's new record sees the rapper snapping over a Jaegen-produced beat. He speaks about the euphoric feeling he has when he holds a hundred racks, how everything he does is large-scale, and why he lives life to the fullest every single day.

Watch the new music video for "EUPHORIC" by KILLY below. What do you think?

Quotable Lyrics:

Killy-Kill be the light to your darkness

I know that they watching

I just trust the process

I just trust my pockets

I'm going crazy, they ain't used to this

If you can't play the role, thÐµn you useless