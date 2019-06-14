KILLY Showcases Artistic Evolution On "Lift Off"

"Last name ever, first name greatest," begins KILLY, setting Light Path 8 off with a homage to a 6ix legend. "Number one contender according to speculation." Within the album's opening stanzas, KILLY makes it clear that he's setting his sights for the top, looking for recognition on a widespread scale. And thankfully "Lift Off" reveals many of his strongest qualities, from his lyricism to his flow to his ear for co-production. The latter makes an especially strong impression, blending sinister church organs with a haunting synth line.

In the track's concluding moments, KILLY's opts to let the music speak for itself, riding things out on an orchestral note. At once spooky and beautiful, different elements stack atop one another, driven by synthetic horns and a wistful choral voice. It could be argued that the production is evocative of Kanye West during his most cinematic, a testament to KILLY notable artistic evolution, and the stellar production work of G Koop, LeauxFi & Bijan Amir. Should you be looking to celebrate the 6ix in a major way, look no further than "Lift Off."

Quotable Lyrics

Last name ever, first name greatest

Number one contender according to speculation

Shed the dead weight off, cut amputated

My price is inflating like the size of my stages

Lift off, too mesmerized and fascinated

Came a long way, the journey, it been amazing