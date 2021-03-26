KILLY Returns With New Single "Pyro"

Toronto rapper KILLY is officially back with the release of his new single and music video for "Pyro".

This marks the first new release from KILLY this year but, from the sounds of it, he'll be coming with a lot more heat in the coming months. Following up his Light Path 8 release in 2019, the Canadian rapper is back with an intense new sound that commands your attention. Rhyming over a nocturnal beat, KILLY races through the street in a fast car for the music video, directed by Gerard Joseph.

With a couple of projects in the works, it looks like this could be a big year for KILLY. Check out his new single below and let us know what you think of it.

Quotable Lyrics:

I done seen so many switch like a slideshow

So I stay around the fire like a pyro

If you wanna cross that line, cut your tight rope

Look my chain up in this eyes, that's the light show