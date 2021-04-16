KILLY Returns With High-Octane New Single "TRUST NOBODY"

KILLY is one of the most solid artists coming out of Toronto right now. Over the past four years, KILLY has delivered a plethora of hits to his fans and with each project, he only gets better. He has some new material coming out soon and to celebrate, he decided to give fans a brand new single that should certainly generate some excitement. The song is called "TRUST NOBODY" and can be found, below.

Throughout the song, KILLY offers up his signature flow and vocal inflection, all while rapping over catchy production that immediately grabs your ear. KILLY gives his fans some bars about not being able to trust people, as well as what he has to deal with throughout his ascent into fame. It's a solid track that any KILLY fan should give a listen to.

Quotable Lyrics:

On the road taking risks (Risks)

One flight out the 6

Now I'm rocking that Rick (Woah)

You don't really know what this is (Woah)

You don't really know how it feels (No)