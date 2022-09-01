mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

KILLY Returns With High-Energy Single "CEO"

Alexander Cole
September 01, 2022 15:17
Image via KILLY

KILLY continues to showcase his ear for sticky melodies.


KILLY has been a staple of the Toronto rap scene over the years, and he continues to be beloved by the fans who have stuck with him since Day One. He came onto the scene with the track "Killimonjaro" back in 2017, and he has kept his foot on the gas ever since. Now, KILLY is back with a new single called "CEO" which contains all of the elements that make KILLY so popular.

The song is filled with braggadocios lyrics that are packaged within catchy flows and sticky melodies. KILLY is great at writing bouncy hooks and this track is absolutely no different. As always, KILLY has picked out some high-energy production, and overall, it materializes into a short but sweet track.

Let us know what you think of the new KILLY track, in the comments section down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm the player, I'm the coach and CEO
Never hating if I told you play ya role
I seen shooters scoring points off the phone
Mind polluted gotta keep rolling up smoke

