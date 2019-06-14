KILLY Releases His Cinematic New Project "Light Path 8"

Last year, we featured KILLY as one of our handpicked artists for On The Come Up. The Toronto rapper had made a strong impact and was earning himself cult notoriety. One year later, KILLY has grown even further, developing his own style and dropping a brand new project today.

Featuring thirteen songs, Light Path 8 is officially out and it's a very gratifying listen. KILLY went into this project wanting to create something timeless and with the cinematic nature of his instrumentals and finished products, he is definitely onto something. Light Path 8 came to life after KILLY discovered his life path number, using the information to explore the topic further. It arrives after his impressive "Swag Flu" single.

On the new body of work, KILLY said, "Sometimes when you’re so focused on getting to your end goal, you forget to look back and see how far you’ve actually come. That’s why I’m naming this project Light Path 8." Have a listen to the work below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Lift Off

2. Elixir

3. Half A Ticket

4. Eye For An Eye

5. Destiny

6. Evil Eye

7. Simulation

8. Above

9. Not By Chance

10. Interlude

11. Lifestyle

12. Days

13. Serenity