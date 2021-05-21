KILLY Prepares Fans For "KILLSTREAK 2" With New Single "RICK BOOTS"

Toronto artist KILLY has been one of the most unique and consistent voices from the city in recent years. With his debut track "Killamanjaro," KILLY proved to be an artist to watch for and with each new project, he has been able to demonstrate his tremendous growth. In just a little while from now, KILLY is coming through with KILLSTREAK 2, and to help hype up the project, he has released a brand new energetic single called "RICK BOOTS."

If there is one thing KILLY knows how to do, it's picking good beats and that is exactly what he does on this track. The production gives an energetic vibe that is immediately met by KILLY's flows that radiate throughout the song. There is a lot of flexing to be done here as KILLY raps about designer shoes, good weed, and anything else that helps him enjoy life. Overall, it's yet another great song from the artist and you can check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, we ride through (Yeah, yeah, yeah), changing weather, shit, shitty typhoon (What?)

Know they wan' take out my soul ’cause they tried to (Yoo)

I put lightning on my wrist (Yes) like I'm Raichu (Yeah)

Think I might just smoke the bitch, she wanna rage too (Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, rager)