KILLY Looks To Keep Things Under Wraps On "WHATEVER WE DO"

KILLY's energetic brand of hip-hop has proven to be a winning formula for the Toronto artist and while he may not get the mainstream recognition he deserves, there is no denying that he makes great music. With each new project, KILLY manages to bring consistent bangers to the table and his latest effort KILLSTREAK 2 is no exception to that rule. There is a lot to like about this album, including the track "WHATEVER WE DO," which goes down the relationship route.

The Toronto artist has always been known for picking great beats and "WHATEVER WE DO" is yet another example of that. The driving production allows for KILLY to do his thing and he makes no mistake thanks to some exciting flows and tight lyrics. With this track, KILLY speaks on a relationship that he wants to keep under wraps. It has a "whatever happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas" vibe, leading to another dope track.

Quotable Lyrics:

Might've lent a helping hand that was met with deceit

Tried to leave it in the past, but it still follow me

Fettuccine come with capers, I ain't even know that mean

Can you really keep a secret? You're my favorite remedy