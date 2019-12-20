KILLY Keeps His Enemies Close On "Vendetta"

Toronto rapper KILLY doesn't get enough love out here. Championed as the next generation of his city's hip-hop progression, the 22-year-old tends to always come through with auto-tuned melodies, meaningful lyrics, and insurmountable drip. Last month, he dropped "Triple Helix" which served as a nice pre-cursor to today's drop.

With dancing hi-hats and swinging synth chimes, KILLY has officially arrived with 'Vendetta," a bouncy new single produced by star boy, OUTTATOWN and Jasper Harris. The rising rapper speaks on his friends and enemies in the track, keeping his opps close in case they have anything special planned for him. Stay tuned for more new music from KILLY; the rapper is already teasing another drop scheduled for this week.

Listen to the new single below and let us know if you're vibing with it.

Quotable Lyrics:

I gotta keep that shit real close cause’ I’m close with all my enemies

They try to take my soul and come round just to drain my energy

Walk in the store could buy everything

Still can’t put a price on loyalty