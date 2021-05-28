mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

KILLY Drops New Mixtape "KILLSTREAK 2" Featuring Yung Bans & More

Alex Zidel
May 28, 2021 11:50
KILLSTREAK 2
KILLY

KILLY unleashes his latest mixtape "KILLSTREAK 2" with features from Yung Bans, Tommy Lee Sparta, and more.


Toronto rapper KILLY has remained persistent as he continues to develop into an internationally known artist, dropping new projects every few months to keep his fans entertained. In the last few months, KILLY has shown off a more aggressive approach, rapping over booming beats and calling on his peers, including SCARLXRD, to bring a different type of vibe to this latest chapter. With a few singles out, KILLY has officially unleashed his brand new mixtape KILLSTREAK 2, taking no prisoners this time around.

The fifteen-song project has bulldozer strength, featuring production from WondaGurl, FREAKEY!, Omar Guetfa, Carnage, and more. KILLSTREAK 2 features Yung Bans, Tommy Lee Sparta, and SCARLXRD. 

Continuing to improve with each new release, KILLY is proving to be one of Toronto's most consistent forces in hip-hop. Listen to the new mixtape below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. PYRO
2. RICK BOOTS
3. WISHING WELL
4. HEART OF GLASS
5. TRUST NOBODY
6. PICTURE PERFECT
7. WHATEVER WE DO
8. DON'T BOTHER
9.. REALLY DECEASED
10. FINER THINGS
11. DETOX
12. MOONWALK (feat. Yung Bans)
13. LOVE PRISON (feat. Tommy Lee Sparta)
14. EAT YOU ALIVE
15. PYRO (feat. SCARLXRD) [Remix]

