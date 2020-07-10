KILLY & Y2K Find The Melodic Side Of Heartbreak On “OH NO”

Y2K struck up a hit last year alongside Vancouver-bred rapper bbno$ with their viral Billboard Hot 100 hit "Lalala." The Arizona-bred producer decided to keep it in Canada for his latest collaboration, linking up with Toronto's own KILLY for a trap-inspired breakup anthem titled "OH NO."



Image: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Republic Records

Although the first 10 seconds of the track start off slow and even incorporates languid lyrics throughout, the vibe changes for the better once Y2K's head-thumping instrumental kicks in and makes you forget that the song is actually even about heartbreak. KILLY flows effortlessly as his fans would expect, ultimately creating a collab that works whether you want to turn up in the club or cry in the crib.

Listen to "OH NO" by KILLY and Y2K right now below and on whatever streaming service you have a breakup playlist on.

Quotable Lyrics:

Baby, I'ma right my wrongs

Been complacent way too long

Did so much, still not enough

I cannot go any longer pretending that I do not wanna move forward

There's some things I can't explain

Double down, I up the stakes

Keep me humble, keep me safe

I am so sorry that I can't keep living a life that was never meant for me