KILLY & Houdini Team Up For A Flexers Anthem On "VV's"

If you think of Toronto artists, KILLY should be close to the top of your list. Following the success of "Killamonjaro," KILLY has been consistently dropping banger after banger and is easily one of the best at his particular sound. One could make the argument that he should be bigger than he is although he certainly has a cult following that follows his every move.

On this latest track, "VV's," KILLY teams up with the likes of Houdini for a banger that will certainly have you rapping along to the braggadocios bars. KILLY's signature flow can be heard throughout the song as he provides an uptempo flow alongside a dark and brooding trap beat. For those looking for something to listen to in the car, this is certainly a great option.

Quotable Lyrics

Lil' cuz, he got lashed and me pay his canteen

He said he'd pay me back, I'm like, ''What the fuck you mean?''

We both been through some things that we know we can't repeat

I just charge it to the game and said, "Lean for some relief"