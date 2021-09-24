KILLY Adds 11 New Songs To "KILLSTREAK 2" Deluxe Album

Toronto rapper KILLY made some noise with his latest full-length project KILLSTREAK 2 and he's officially back with the deluxe edition.
After letting the project rest for a few months, KILLY has returned with eleven new songs on the deluxe, including the previously-released "EUPHORIC," "VENDETTA," and "TRIPLE HELIX." The new tracks are highlighted by features including AJ Tracey, a4, and Benjy Mane. "DEAD FACES" is an early favorite from the new releases.
24-year-old KILLY has been rising up for years, and he's flirted with superstardom as a couple of his songs are inching near the 70 million stream mark. Have a listen to KILLY's latest release below and let us know what you think of it.
Tracklist:
1. EUPHORIC
2. BLUE CHECK
3. DEAD FACES (feat. AJ Tracey)
4. SAILOR MOON
5. SPEED DEMON
6. OU LA LA
7. VENDETTA
8. MILLIONS (feat. a4)
9. TRIPLE HELIX
10. OH NO (with Y2K)
11. DREAMZ (feat. Benjy Mane)
12. PYRO
13. RICK BOOTS
14. WISHING WELL
15. HEART OF GLASS
16. TRUST NOBODY
17. PICTURE PERFECT
18. WHATEVER WE DO
19. DON’T BOTHER
20. REALLY DECEASED
21. FINER THINGS
22. DETOX
23. MOONWALK (feat. Yung Bans)
24. LOVE PRISON (feat. Tommy Lee Sparta)
25. EAT YOU ALIVE
26. PYRO (feat. Scarlxrd) (Remix) (Bonus Track)