KILLY Adds 11 New Songs To "KILLSTREAK 2" Deluxe Album

Toronto rapper KILLY made some noise with his latest full-length project KILLSTREAK 2 and he's officially back with the deluxe edition.

After letting the project rest for a few months, KILLY has returned with eleven new songs on the deluxe, including the previously-released "EUPHORIC," "VENDETTA," and "TRIPLE HELIX." The new tracks are highlighted by features including AJ Tracey, a4, and Benjy Mane. "DEAD FACES" is an early favorite from the new releases.

24-year-old KILLY has been rising up for years, and he's flirted with superstardom as a couple of his songs are inching near the 70 million stream mark. Have a listen to KILLY's latest release below and let us know what you think of it.

Tracklist:

1. EUPHORIC

2. BLUE CHECK

3. DEAD FACES (feat. AJ Tracey)

4. SAILOR MOON

5. SPEED DEMON

6. OU LA LA

7. VENDETTA

8. MILLIONS (feat. a4)

9. TRIPLE HELIX

10. OH NO (with Y2K)

11. DREAMZ (feat. Benjy Mane)

12. PYRO

13. RICK BOOTS

14. WISHING WELL

15. HEART OF GLASS

16. TRUST NOBODY

17. PICTURE PERFECT

18. WHATEVER WE DO

19. DON’T BOTHER

20. REALLY DECEASED

21. FINER THINGS

22. DETOX

23. MOONWALK (feat. Yung Bans)

24. LOVE PRISON (feat. Tommy Lee Sparta)

25. EAT YOU ALIVE

26. PYRO (feat. Scarlxrd) (Remix) (Bonus Track)