While fans are awaiting part two of Netflix crime drama, Ozark, a 90-second exclusive clip has been released. The clip reveals Killer Mike, appearing as himself, in a scene with Ruth Langmore, one of the show's main characters played by Julia Garner.

The teaser begins with Ruth, a lover of '90s hip-hop rap, approaching the rapper and telling him how much she loves his music. The two then proceed to have a conversation about Nas' "NY State of Mind," after Mike grabs her headphones to listen to a few seconds of what she's playing.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images "It always feels to me like he hates it and misses it all at once," Ruth says. "And he’s only fucking 20." Mike replies, "You know, when I listen to that record, his projects are in Queens and you can kinda see Manhattan, and I always thought it was so hopeful and f**king cruel at the same time."

Killer Mike expressed his excitement to appear on the series when he made the announcement back in June of last year. In an interview with Billboard, the Run the Jewels artist revealed he would be appearing in an episode of the series' fourth and final season. "I went from waiting to find out what happens next to being part of it ... I'm excited," he stated.

Check out the exclusive clip below. Let us know if you'll be tuning into part two of Ozark's final season.

[via]