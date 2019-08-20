There has been much backlash against Jay Z regarding his new partnership with the NFL. The rap mogul will not only have a say in shaping Super Bowl halftime shows, but he'll reportedly also become the partial owner of a football team. There have been rumors that Jermaine Dupri was once considering such a deal with the league last year, only to be advised by his good friend Jay Z not to get himself involved. Obviously, Dupri passed on the opportunity during the time when it's believed that Jay and the NFL were working on a collaborative partnership of their own.

As some, including Eric Reid, Nessa Diab, and Kenny Stills have openly criticized Jay over his latest move, rapper and political-pop culture commentator Killer Mike isn't adding his name to that list. The Run the Jewels star sat down with Bill Maher to discuss a myriad of topics, and during their discourse, Mike gave his opinion on Hov's business deal.

“Jay Z is one of us that made it out the streets, made it in the rooms, and he did what he could when he should,” Mike said. “When the Grammys did not show the hip\ hop portion, Jay Z boycotted,” adding that Jay's NFL deal "gives us a seat at the table...It doesn’t destroy what Kaep knelt for.” He also noted that he wouldn't be surprised if Kaep would at least have an opportunity to try out for Jay's team. Watch it all in full, below.