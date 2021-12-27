In 2011, Killer Mike opened his own barbershop in his hometown of Atlanta. He has always been passionate about tbis business endeavor, and has since opened a second location in Tampa, FL.

During the beginning of the COVID pandemic, Mike hesitated to reopen his shop in fear of accelerating the spread of the virus. Earlier this year, the barbershop came under literal attack when shots rang through the windows.

Now, for the second time this year, "Graffitis SWAG" (Shave, Wash, And Groom) has been tampered with. Ironically, this time it was spray paint that was placed all over the walls and windows of the outside of the shop, as someone had graffitied the establishment.

However, Killer Mike claims to be aware of the man who did it, and took to Instagram to call him out. He says the man is delusional and potentially mentally ill, as he claims he is Kurt Cobain and hardly ever makes sense. Mike used this as a lesson to preserve your mental health and establish a support system around you: "A mentally disturbed White Man who Calls him self "Druce Wayne" did this to our Shop downtown. He lives in the delusion he is Kurt Cobain and somehow i am involved in a conspiracy to keep him silenced. I am angry and beyond upset. With that said I know I can fix this physical damage BUT this man's mind is terribly broken. If u are from OKC and know his family or friends please DM so u can get him some help. I will for sure make sure we get this fixed and I encourage all to check on your mentally ill loved ones because the world my not be as understanding as me. Love and Respect. Thank "Kinfolks" of Edgewood for making sure we know the real deal. Swipe to see the signature he left and his face. No worries #TheSWAGshop will be ok and Happy Kwanzaa to ya'll!"

Glad to see the barbershop will be fixed and back to normal without complications. Check out Killer Mike's post below.