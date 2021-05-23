Atlanta Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins accused an Atlanta restaurant called Le Bilboquet of racism recently after they apparently wouldn't let him dine due to what he was wearing. The restaurant claims they have a strict dress code and that Wilkins didn't fit their standard. As Wilkins made abundantly clear, he was wearing designer pants and a shirt, which should have been more than enough to get into the establishment.

"In my many years in the world, I’ve eaten at some of the greatest restaurants in the world, but never have I felt prejudice or been turned away because of the color of my skin, until today in #atlanta," Wilkins wrote on Twitter.

Now, Wilkins is getting some back up from the likes of Killer Mike, who took to Instagram with a message for Le Bilboquet.

"@lebilboquetatlanta ya’ll better make this lame shit right. How ya’ll mistreat “NIQUE” @dominiquewilkins21! Ya’ll lame AF for that shawty!" he wrote.

The restaurant has come out and apologized for the confusion although they did reiterate that they were operating based on their longstanding policy. In their response, they also said that they would consider revising the dress code to fit more contemporary standards of "business casual."

Regardless, public opinion is not on their side, and rightfully so when you consider how an Atlanta legend is at the center of it all.

Andy Lyons/BIG3/Getty Images