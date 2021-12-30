After Killer Mike’s SWAG barbershop was vandalized, the rapper shared a photo of the fixed-up shop. Earlier this week, the Atlanta-based shop was vandalized by conspiracy theorist Druce Wayne. Two days later, the barber shop was laced with some fresh red paint.

“God is good. Me and Shay wanna say Thank U @theswagshopedgewood @symphonythompson @kodakrome3x5 @gabtayouthbuild,” he captioned his most recent IG post.



Moses Robinson/Getty Images Moses Robinson/Getty Images

At the time of the vandalism, Killer Mike showed his frustration but was still able to maintain his composure. “A mentally disturbed White Man who Calls himself ‘Druce Wayne’ did this to our Shop downtown,” Mike wrote. “He lives in the delusion he is Kurt Cobain and somehow i am involved in a conspiracy to keep him silenced. I am angry and beyond upset. With that said I know I can fix this physical damage BUT this man’s mind is terribly broken,” he stated.He continued, “If u are from OKC and know his family or friends please DM so u can get him some help. I will for sure make sure we get this fixed and I encourage all to check on your mentally ill loved ones because the world may not be as understanding as me.”

Beyond the vandalism, Killer Mike has made plans to continue planting roots in his hometown. Earlier this month, he announced that he was teaming up with T.I. to revive popular restaurant, Bankhead Seafood. Originally founded in 1968, the Atlanta staple was forced to close its doors in 2018.



