Killer Mike recently discussed the importance of mental health awareness, especially among men, during an interview with HipHopDX. The rapper had been promoting his new REVOLT series, Love & Respect with Killer Mike.

“I got a chance to talk to a brother named Lorenzo about men’s mental health and partnering with barber shops to get men the mental health they need, which is something my shops [S.W.A.G.] are going to be participating in, too,” he told the outlet. “I didn’t understand that suicide was such a high rate amongst men, and Black men in particular now. It’s rising it seems."



Marcus Ingram / Getty Images

He continued: “So getting men in a good place from a mental health perspective should be a priority for the public because guys deserve to be checked on, too. I love the fact that I’m from a friendship circle that does that for one another and we’re trying to expand that philosophy to others.”

Later in the interview, Mike discussed his work in politics and the influence his high school civics teacher, Ms. Ellison, had on him.

Mike is far from the first artist to speak on issues of mental health. Back in December, Saweetie opened up about her own struggles with the issue, while SZA recently deleted TikTok in honor of May being mental health awareness month.

Mike's Love & Respect series kicked off on April 18 with appearances from Bernice King, Jack White, Kim Jones, Druski, and more. On Monday, Mike interviewed renowned civil rights activist Aunjanue Ellis.

