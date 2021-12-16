The holiday season makes for Christmas light and family gatherings, but in Los Angeles, there has been an exponential increase in crime. We've previously reported on the massive flash mob-style robberies at high-end stores as well as people being followed home and robbed right at their doorsteps. Last month, Terrence J was making his way to his Sherman Oaks home when he found himself fleeing from thieves who chased him down and attempted to rob him.

“My message to anyone thinking about coming to Los Angeles, especially during the holiday season, is don’t,” Jamie McBride, the head of the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union representing LAPD officers, said during a press conference.

Killer Mike has often spoken about how to better the culture and its communities, and he recently revealed his solution for the rising crimes in L.A.

"People don't have jobs, we're in the middle of a worldwide plague, and generally, we just haven't done a good job at making sure that young people have trade skills and things of that nature," said Mike. "But we can fix it, you know, we all could use the next five years to improve education, use the next five years to improve the homeless population, making sure people have housing."

He added that "idle hands is the devil's playground" and stated that "if America twenty-five years ago had invested in the trades and infrastructure skills needed to hire people, you would have a shortage of that now." Killer Mike wants to find a way to use the money that seems to keep bankrolling the elite for the betterment of people in need.

